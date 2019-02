చనిపోయిన తండ్రికి ఇంట్లోనే నెలపాటు ఆయుర్వేద వైద్యం

English summary

senior IPS officer in Bhopal is making his father undergo ayurvedic treatment at home, a month after a top city hospital declared him dead and issued a death certificate as well. KM Mishra, 84, the father of Rajendra Kumar Mishra, a 1987 batch IPS officer, presently posted as ADG, Selection, at the PHQ was admitted at the Bansal Hospital on January 13 with a pulmonary disorder and, as per hospital records, declared dead on the evening of January 14. Mishra took his father to his residence at the 74 Bungalows locality, which houses mostly ministers and top civil servants where he has been undergoing treatment by ayurved methodology. The bizarre incident came to light when constables of the Special Armed Force (SAF) posted at Mishra's residence as domestic helps spoke out to certain people about it.