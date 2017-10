ముస్లింలకు కొత్త ఫత్వా: అల్లాని తప్ప వేరే దేవుళ్లను ఆరాధిస్తే...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The influential Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband issued a new 'fatwa' (edict) where prohibiting Muslim men and women from worshipping any other God than Allah. "If anyone worships any god except Allah, they don't remain Muslim," said Darul Uloom, apparently referring to Muslim women who performed aarti on Diwali in Varanasi. The fatwa was issued on Saturday. The development came days after the Islamic seminary asked Muslims to not post their pictures on any social media platform like WhatsApp, Facebook while terming it 'un-Islamic'. Justifying the move, Shahnawaz Qadri, Darul Uloom Deoband, said, ''Unnecessary uploading of pictures on social media is wrong. Fatwa of Darul Uloom Deoband is appropriate.''