కొత్త మోటారు చట్టం ఎఫెక్ట్ : కుమారుడిని గదిలో బంధించిన తండ్రి, పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు చేసిన మైనర్...

English summary

the parents of a 16-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Agra locked him up for wanting to drive a motorbike fearing the hefty new traffic rules. Locked up for several hours, the boy called up police to complain against his father. Agra resident Dharam Singh had bought the motorbike two years ago on his son's insistence. While Dharam Singh would go to office, his son would roam on the streets on this motorbike for hours. However, when the news of new traffic rules reached Dharam Singh he took away the bike keys from his son Mukesh. Singh feared that if his son is caught riding the vehicle, he would have to cough up Rs 25,000.