ఇంటికొచ్చినట్లుంది : అమేథీ ప్రజలతో రాహుల్, ఓడిపోయిన తర్వాత తొలిసారి...

English summary

On his first visit to Amethi on Wednesday since his defeat to Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express joy at returning to his former constituency. “I feel very happy after coming to Amethi. It feels like coming home,” Gandhi tweeted. Earlier in the day, he acknowledged his followers on Twitter which has risen to 10 million with a thank you note ahead of the visit to Amethi. “10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.