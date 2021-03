English summary

One of the coaches of the Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express caught fire on Saturday morning and had to be detached from the rest of the train during the journey. The incident took place between Raiwala and Kansrao stations. Around 12:20 pm, the eighth coach of 02017 Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express, C-4, caught fire. A total of 35 passengers from the affected coach were moved to other coaches while the bogie itself was detached from the train.