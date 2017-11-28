National

Ramesh Babu



Days after sparking a controversy with his statement that the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir belonged to the neighbouring country, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday triggered a fresh row by commenting on hoisting of tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The National Conference veteran leader has now dared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk before talking about hoisting one in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. “They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising flag in PoK. I ask them first you go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They can’t even do that here and they are talking about PoK," he said.