T N Seshan, former Chief Election Commissioner who is credited for reforming the electoral polity in India, is currently living in an old age home in Chennai. According to a Dainik Jagran report, Sheshan and his wife Jayalakshmi are currently living in Gurukulam Old Age Home in Chennai. Both Sheshan and his wife have several ailments and have no one to look after them. Since the couple is childless, they must have possibly decided to live in an old age home despite having a house in Kerala’s Palakkad. However, there is no pressure on the couple to live in an old age home. On December 15 last year, Seshan celebrated his 85th birthday with the inmates of the Gurukulam Old Age Home.