కాగ్ తదుపరి అధిపతిగా రాజీవ్ మెహరిషి.. ఈరోజే బాధ్యతల స్వీకారం

Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will take over as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tomorrow succeeding Shashi Kant Sharma, officials said today. Mehrishi, 62, would be administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow, they said. His appointment has been cleared by the government, the officials said. Mehrishi, a 1978 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre, completed his two-year fixed term as the home secretary last month. Sharma, who had taken over as the CAG on May 23, 2013, demitted office on Friday, they said. Sharma was defence secretary prior to his appointment as the CAG. Mehrishi will have a tenure of about three years.