English summary

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Former union minister and BJP veteran Jagmohan passed away after a brief illness in Delhi on Monday. He was 94. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of the former Governor and termed his death as 'monumental loss for the nation'. Jagmohan Malhotra better known as Jagmohan was a former civil servant who held several key posts in his career, including the Governorship of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa and Lieutenant Governorship of Delhi.