స్నేహితులే కీచకులై.. బహిర్భూమికి వెళుతుంటే.. వెంటాడి..

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two persons at a village under Revti police station area in Ballia district on Tuesday. The police arrested the two accused. According to reports, the girl had gone to the field when two persons Santosh Rajbhar and Harishankar Rajbhar raped her. On the complaints to girl's father an FIR was lodged at Revti police station. The Revti SO KP Singh told TOI over phone that the accused were booked under section 376 of IPC and POSCO Act.