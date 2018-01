పొగమంచులో.. నడి రోడ్డులో.. యువతిపై అత్యాచారం! అయినా ఎవరికీ ఏమీ కనిపించలేదు!

National

A girl was raped on road side while the people are roaming on the road. But they didn't notice this crime due to heavy smog snow. This incident was happened in Nayagaon of Chandigarh. After completion of her daily duty in a shop, the girl going to her home. At that moment a man abducted, threatened her and committed rape on her. She reached the home and told to her mother about this incident. Then she took her daughter to Nayagaon police station and lodged a complaint. Police searched for the accused and arrested him.