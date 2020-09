పేటీఎంకు భారీ షాక్: గూగుల్ ప్లే స్టోర్ నుంచి యాప్ తొలగింపు - గ్యాంబ్లింగ్‌ - ఐపీఎల్ టోర్నీ ఎఫెక్ట్?

English summary

In a surprise move, Google on Friday pulled the Paytm app from Google Play store. Google has said that it won’t endorse any gambling app on its platform and has posted a blog that talks about Play gambling policies. We have reached out to Paytm for the story and will be updating once we hear from them. Google on Friday posted a blog titled “Understanding our Play gambling policies in India” where it highlighted the issues related to such apps that endorse or promote gambling in India.