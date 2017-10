అది ఆసుపత్రా? స్మశానమా? మళ్లీ 24 గంటలంలొ 16 మంది చిన్నారులు మృతి

National

English summary

Sixteen children, out of which ten were infants, died at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in UP's Gorakhpur, the IANS reported. Ten out of the sixteen children were admitted in the NICU, while the other six were admitted in the ICU.According to reports, 20 patients -- including six from Deoria, two from Kushinagar, four each from Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, and one patient each from Basti and Balrampur afflicted with encephalitis have been admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours.