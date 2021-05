చెల్లెలు మమతా బెనర్జీ అంటూనే, హితబోధ చేసిన గవర్నర్ : సీఎంగా దీదీ ప్రమాణం తర్వాత షాకింగ్ సంఘటన!!

English summary

Governor's Sharp Message To "Younger Sister Mamata Banerjee" After Oath. Moments after swearing in Mamata Banerjee for her third straight term as Bengal Chief Minister, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sent out a sharp message to her on the post-poll violence in Bengal."I have every hope that the Chief Minister on an urgent basis will take all the steps to restore the rule of law. I have every hope that the Chief Minister, my younger sister, will rise to the occasion," Mr Dhankhar said, Mamata Banerjee by his side.