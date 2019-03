జమ్ము బస్టాండ్ లో పేలుడు .. ఒకరు మృతి, 29 మందికి గాయాలు

English summary

one dead At least 29 persons have been injured in a grenade blast that took place at the busy Jammu bus stand on Thursday. The injured have been rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. Police have cordoned off the area. This is the third blast around the Jammu bus stand over 10 months. A low-intensity blast had rocked the Jammu bus stand on December 28. The grenade was lobbed to target the police station building in the vicinity, police officials had said. No casualties were reported. On May 24, 2018, three persons had suffered injuries in the grenade attack at the bus stand. The injured included two policemen.