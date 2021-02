I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0

Aday after climate-activist Greta Thunberg took Twitter by a storm with her tweet supporting the farmers' protest, she has again, in another post, made her stand clear saying, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest."