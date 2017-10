భారత్‌ లోకి ఐసిస్ ఉగ్రవాదులు! ఆందోళనలో ప్రభుత్వం, విమానాశ్రయాల్లో నిఘా పెంపు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Gujarat ATS arrested two suspected ISIS terrorists from Surat who were planning terror attack in the state during the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The duo have been identified as Qasim and Obaid who were in touch with ISIS through social media. They even conducted recce at some religious places in the state. They have been inspired by terrorist Abdul al-Fazal and were planning to flee the country after executing their plan. Meanwhile, Kerala police too have arrested three youngsters for their suspected links with ISIS. The arrested were K C Mithilaj, K V Abdul Rasaq, AV Rasheed all in their early twenties. All three were natives of Valapattanam, who returned from Turkey a few days ago.