రసవత్తరంగా రాజ్యసభ పోలింగ్.. క్యాంపునకు కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, ఎక్కడో తెలుసా..!!

On the eve of the voting for the Rajya Sabha bypolls for two seats in Gujarat, Congress MLAs attended their legislative party meeting at a resort in Banaskantha district Thursday, said party leaders. As many as 65 Congress legislators were shifted to the resort Wednesday night to foil any ‘poaching’ attempt by the ruling BJP ahead of the voting Friday, they said. Though the Congress leadership had earlier said they would take their MLAs to Mount Abu, a hill station in adjoining Rajasthan, these legislators were finally shifted to ‘Balaram Palace Resort’, leader of Opposition in the assembly, Paresh Dhanani said. Dhanani reached the resort, located on the Abu- Palanpur highway in Banaskantha district, around 170km from here, late Wednesday night.