Navsari: Jignesh Mevani, the Gujarat Dalit leader, met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday and claimed that the party had assured him of including "more than 90 percent" of his demands in its Assembly election manifesto. Mevani all but declared open support for the Congress after his meeting with Rahul. He said he would urge his community to defeat the ruling BJP in the forthcoming election to the Gujarat assembly.