షాకింగ్: కుప్పకూలిన ఫ్లై‌ ఓవర్ - భారీ వర్షమే కారణమట - కేసు కూడా లేదు - ఇద్దరు ఎస్కేప్

English summary

Asection of an under-construction flyover collapsed on Saturday evening at Sohna Road in Haryana's Gurugram. An elevated flyover is being constructed from Subhash Chowk to Bhondsi. A large slab of the flyover fell on the road. Two persons were injured when the huge concrete slab of the under-construction flyover fell on Sohna road. The injured, said to be labourers, were hospitalised immediately.