English summary

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday extended greetings to his younger brother and opposition's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday. Tejashwi is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. We've given a big gift to Tejashwi (on his birthday). He will sit on the chair of the CM. Nitish Kumar's govt has been decried by people says Tej Pratap Yadav.