‘ఆయన మీ గవర్నర్‌’... దటీజ్‌ మోడీ..! పర్యటన ఆద్యంతం ఆసక్తికరం...

Modi, addressing a huge gathering at the Madras University Centenary Hall. Rajinikanth was sitting amid the crowd as well. Hailing media as the fourth pillar of democracy, the prime minister stressed on the importance of vernacular media. The prime minister also spoke about the social accountability of the media. Modi said media's responsibility is as important as that of the elected government."Speaking at the Dina Thanthi event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all assistance to the rain-ravaged state in tackling the fallout of the heavy downpour in the capital and some districts, including Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. "I assure all possible support to the Tamil Nadu government to tackle the situation due to rains," Modi said. The prime minister expressed grief over the rain-related deaths.