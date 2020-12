రైతు సంఘాల నేతల నిరాహార దీక్ష -ప్రభుత్వం దిగిరాకుంటే ఆమరణ నిరశన -సీఎం ఉపవాస దీక్ష

English summary

The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre''s new agri laws for over two weeks now will observe a one-day hunger strike on Monday, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said here on Sunday. The hunger strike between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday is part of the farmers'' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14. Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, where the farmers have been camping in agitation, Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places.