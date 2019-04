ఉత్తరం..అతలాకుతలం! మూడు రాష్ట్రాల్లో అకాల వర్షాలు..35 మంది మృతి!

English summary

Unseasonal rains and thunderstorms in the last few days have created havoc in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and various parts of the country. Heavy rains, storms and lightning hit various parts of the state. Six people are reportedly dead in Rajasthan in the rains and thunderstorms that hit various parts of the state on Tuesday, whereas, nine are learnt to have lost their lives in Gujarat. Following the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to unseasonable rain and storms in Gujarat.