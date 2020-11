శబరిమలకు వెళ్ళే భక్తుల కోసం హెల్ప్ లైన్ ప్రారంభం ... కరోనా సమయంలో భక్తుల భద్రతకు ప్రాధాన్యం

English summary

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department has introduced a 24-hour helpline in sabarimala . 1800-425-1757, for devotees proceeding to Sabarimala .The number will provide information about online booking of slots, routes to take and safety measures being taken at the temple, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Official sources said that the number will function till January 20, 2021, the last date of darshan for this season.