జైలులో లాలూ: తోటమాలి పనికి రోజుకు రూ.93 సంపాదన

National

Narsimha

English summary

After being sentenced to three and a half years in jail in connection with a fodder scam case,RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been allotted his duty as a prisoner in the jail. According to Prabhat Khabar, the former Bihar chief minister will work as a gardener in the Birsa Munda jail where has been lodged since his conviction.