‘హిమాచల్‌’లో చివరి రోజు 275 నామినేషన్లు, బరిలో టాప్ టెన్ సంపన్నులు!

As many as 275 candidates, including former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, on Monday filed their nomination for the 9 November Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. With this, the total number of nominations filed for the polls went up to 479.Monday was the last day for filing nominations.In all, 119 candidates filed nomination for 15 seats in Kangra, 74 candidates for 10 seats in Mandi, 64 for eight seats in Shimla, 41 for five seats in Hamirpur, 28 for five seats in Chamba, 29 for five seats in Solan.