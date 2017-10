హిందుస్తాన్ హిందువులదే: ఆర్ఎస్సెస్ ఛీఫ్ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

National

Hindustan is a country of Hindus, but it does not mean that it does not belong to others, according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. Addressing a gathering of college-going RSS volunteers in Indore on Friday, he said the government alone cannot bring development, and that it needed changes in society. “Whose country is Germany?... It is a country of Germans, Britain is a country of Britishers, America is a country of Americans, and in the same way Hindustan is a country of Hindus. It does not mean that Hindustan is not the country of other people,” he said.