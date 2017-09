నన్ను చంపుతామని బెదిరిస్తున్నారు: పోలీసులకు హనీప్రీత్ మాజీ భర్త ఫిర్యాదు

National

Ramesh Babu



Vishwas Gupta, ex-husband of Honeypreet Insan, daughter of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, on Thursday claimed to have received a threat letter allegedly sent by the Dera Kurbani gang. He has filed a complaint with the Sector 4 police post here.Accompanied by his father, Mahinder Gupta, Vishwas said he was going to Chandigarh to meet the DGP and ask for security. While talking to the media at the police post, he said he had received life threat from members of the Dera Kurbani gang.