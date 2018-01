National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 32-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend were attacked and stabbed by two men in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Friday evening. While the man, identified as Dinesh, died on the spot, the woman, who was severely injured, and is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital. The woman is said to be in a critical state, said a report. The couple were travelling in an app-based cab near Dallupura, in east Delhi, when they were stabbed dozens of times by the men. While the deceased, Dinesh, was stabbed 14 times, the women was attacked 11-12 times with a knife.