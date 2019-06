English summary

The thought of battling extremely cold temperatures ranging from minus 40-70 degrees scares most people but the same does not apply to Indian Army soldiers posted in the Siachen glacier area. Survival, for them, is no less than a war: From facing extremely chilly winds to making food-everything is a challenge for these army men posted along the Siachen glacier. In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. Using a hammer and knife, the three soldiers featured in the video show the difficult procedure involved in consuming food. After the video went viral on social media, many people have come out in support of the soldiers and thanked them for the hardships they go through to protect the country.