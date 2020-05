మోదీ బాహుబలి ప్యాకేజీ : ఐదు కీలక అంశాలు.. వీటిల్లో ఇప్పటికిప్పుడు దేనికెంత ఇస్తారు?

English summary

The key element one needs to look out for is how much cash will be dispensed immediately to the most needy sections of society. In an unprecedented economic crisis such as this one, with nearly 25% of the total workforce unemployed and possibly another 25% not certain whether they will get back their jobs, the government has to just focus on how 50% of India’s work force will run their households over the next year as the economy struggles to limp back to normalcy.