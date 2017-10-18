National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The death toll in the fire accident, which had taken place in a crackers market at Rourkela, Odisha State. In this incident one person died and several injured. After knowing this accident six fire engines went to the spot and controlled the flames. 45 shops and 22 two wheelers was damaged due to flames. Police suspect the reason behind this accident is an electrical short circuit in a crackers shop. Regarding this accident, more details should be received.