బాణసంచా మార్కెట్‌లో భారీ అగ్ని ప్రమాదం

భువనేశ్వర్‌ : ఒడిషా రాష్ట్రం రూర్కెలాలోని బాణసంచా మార్కెట్‌లో బుధవారం తెల్లవారుజామున భారీ అగ్ని ప్రమాదం చోటుచేసుకుంది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ఒకరు మృతి చెందగా.. పలువురు గాయపడ్డారు.

45 దుకాణాలు, 22 ద్విచక్రవాహనాలు మంటల్లో దగ్ధమయ్యాయి. అగ్నిప్రమాదం సమాచారం అందగానే ఘటనాస్థలికి చేరుకున్న ఆరు అగ్నిమాపక యంత్రాలతో సిబ్బంది మంటలను అదుపు చేశారు.

Huge Fire Accident in a Crackers Market

అయితే ఆస్తి నష్టం భారీగానే జరిగి ఉండొచ్చని అంచనా వేస్తున్నారు. ప్రమాదంలో గాయపడిన వారిని చికిత్స నిమిత్తం వెంటనే సమీప ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. విద్యుత్ షార్ట్‌ సర్క్యూట్‌ కారణంగానే ఈ అగ్ని ప్రమాదం జరిగినట్లు పోలీసులు భావిస్తున్నారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించి పూర్తి వివరాలు ఇంకా తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

English summary
The death toll in the fire accident, which had taken place in a crackers market at Rourkela, Odisha State. In this incident one person died and several injured. After knowing this accident six fire engines went to the spot and controlled the flames. 45 shops and 22 two wheelers was damaged due to flames. Police suspect the reason behind this accident is an electrical short circuit in a crackers shop. Regarding this accident, more details should be received.
Story first published: Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 10:39 [IST]
