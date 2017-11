భయం గుప్పెట్లో చెన్నై: వణికిస్తోన్న వర్షాలు, భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Chennai, which has seen flooding in several parts in the last two days, will see moderate rain today as well. Over the last few days, the city saw freak deaths due to the rains or other weather phenomenon.Two children of less than 10 years of age died yesterday after getting electrocuted. Two other people were killed earlier due to a lightning strike. On Thursday also from evening 4 pm continuously poring. Due to this there is a heavy traffic jam on main roads. Traffic police are tried to clear the jam.