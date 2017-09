భార్యను చిత్రహింసలు పెట్టి.. స్పృహతప్పి పడిపోయాక ట్రిపుల్ తలాక్ చెప్పేశాడు

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In the Rajkot case, the triple talaq case is against. The woman has filed a complaint in the police station after Muslim woman thrashed by her husband. Rubina Marin, who lives in a cobbler market with Afzal Hussain Lakhani, who lives near Morbi Road Rajkot. After marriage, the world was running well and his son was born. A year and a half ago, Rubina’s husband went to a movie when her husband was in a quarrel. The quarrel reached Triple talaq. Rubinaben said that Afzal Lakhani had called at home and he became unconscious after being beaten. Afzal has alleged that he has given up the triple divorce. After attaining a family settlement for one and a half years, Rubinaben filed a complaint with the woman police station that she had given mental torture to the family of Afsal Lakhani, mother-in-law Rasidaben Lakhani, Sasra Hussain Lakhani and her nand with a triple talaq.