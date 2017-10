ఇప్పుడే ఇలా ఉంది.. ఇక ‘ఆ ఆయుధం’ అందుబాటులోకి వస్తే.. ప్రపంచం ఫినిష్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

World powers developing hypersonic missiles must ensure they do not fall into the hands of rogue regimes which could use them to threaten the globe, researchers have warned. The fast-moving weapons are “a new class of threat” because they are being designed to evade missile defence systems, and would give nations less time to respond to attacks, a study by the RAND Corporation think tank has claimed. If the technology were to spread uncontrolled, countries might set their defences on a “hair trigger” and increase the chances of missile-based strategic war breaking out, the authors said.