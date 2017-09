బాబా సియారామ్ అకృత్యాలు: 8 నెలలుగా ప్రతిరోజూ రాత్రి నన్ను... యువతి కన్నీటిగాథ..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a self-proclaimed godman, Baba Siya Ram Das, for allegedly raping a teenaged girl repeatedly. The fake godman allegedly confined the girl illegally for over 8 months and raped her on several occasions. According to the victim, she was raped by other disciples of the fake godman as well. Cops said that the victim was allegedly sold by her relatives to a female disciple of the baba for Rs 50,000. The victim was initially taken to Lucknow and then to Mishrikh-based ashram where she was raped by him. According to the victim, Das also filmed an MMS of her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about the happening to anyone. From Mishrikh, she was taken to Agra-based ashram where she was allegedly raped by other men every night during her 8-month stay.