English summary

The sexual harassment probe against an IG-rank police officer in Tamil Nadu, in the case filed by a woman SP, has been shifted to the Telangana police department. This after the survivor had complained that the officer in question was influencing the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). On Wednesday, the Madras High Court passed an order directing the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to hand over the documents related to the investigation to the Chief Secretary of Telangana, who will pass it on to the state’s Director General of Police. The court also ordered that a senior woman police officer from Telangana must lead the investigation and that it must be conducted based on the complaint filed by the woman SP with the ICC and the CB-CID. The court added that the investigation report on the case must be submitted in six months.