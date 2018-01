2జీ స్కామ్: కాగ్ వినోద్ రాయ్ ‘సూత్రధారి’, మన్మోహన్ ‘మౌనం’, పుస్తకంలో ఏకిపారేసిన రాజా!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a tell-all book likely to be released within a month of his acquittal in the 2G spectrum cam case, former telecom minister A Raja has taken to task former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the then Comptroller & Auditor General Vinod Rai. In his book 2G Saga Unfolds, a copy of which was accessed by CNN-News18’s Executive Editor Bhupendra Chaubey, Raja claims that Manmohan Singh was repeatedly misinformed by his advisors and despite approving Raja’s telecom policy, chose to remain a passive observer even when the DMK leader was arrested and jailed for 15 months.