భద్రతా దళాల గొప్ప విజయం.. సజీవంగా పట్టుబడిన మరో కసబ్!

Just a day after the ninth anniversary of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai attack Republic TV has learnt that in an unprecedented breakthrough, India has captured a Pakistani terrorist who had crossed over into Kashmir. The terrorist's name is Mohammad Amir and he has been taken into questioning after being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He hails from Multan in Pakistan and is a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was apprehended in a joint operation by the Army (47 RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handwara four days ago. As per Republic TV sources, the terrorist has revealed the sinister plot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba — plans that involve carrying out attacks in other parts of the country. He is also said to have named fellow LeT operators who are a part of this design. India's capture of a living terrorist, the fifth since Kasab, comes against the backdrop of Pakistan releasing Hafiz Saeed from what was already a sham house arrest. Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 attack, has immediately announced his intent to resume his jihadist ways.