English summary

India and China held Brigade Commander level talks on Wednesday in which both sides have agreed on holding Corps Commander level talks for which the date, modalities, and agenda are yet to be finalised, Indian Army sources said.Brigade commander level talks in Chushul was held today from 11 AM to 3 PM. Armies of India and China continue to communicate with each other even as Chinese troops are in a face-off position with Indian troops near the Rezang La heights, Indian Army sources said.