ఆమె బూట్లలో ఏదో పెట్టుకొచ్చింది.. అందుకే అలా చేశాం, అన్నీ నిరాధార ఆరోపణలే: పాక్

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "baseless" India's contentions that Kulbhushan Jadhav's family was harassed and claimed that his wife's shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was "something" in it. The Foreign Office in a statement said Pakistan does not wish to indulge in a "meaningless battle of words" and categorically rejects India's baseless "allegations and twists" about attitude of authorities during Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother.