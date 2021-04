కరోనా విలయం: షాకింగ్ రిపోర్ట్ -మే15 కల్లా పతాక స్థాయికి వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి -35లక్షల కేసులు -తగ్గేదెప్పుడు?

English summary

The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India may peak between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh total 'active' cases and decline steeply by the end of May, according to a mathematical module devised by IIT scientists. On Friday, India saw a single-day rise of 3,32,730 (3.32 lakh) COVID-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities with 24,28,616 (24.28 lakh) active cases.