ప్రపంచానికే ఫార్మసీగా భారత్ - ఐరాస అసెంబ్లీలో మోదీ ప్రసంగం - ఉగ్రవాదం నిర్మూలనకు పిలుపు

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the 75th session on Saturday. In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UNGA is being conducted virtually this year, PM Modi says, India's Role as 'Pharmacy to World' in video message, which played played out in New York's UN head office. The theme of the 75th UNGA is “ The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action”.