కరోనా విలయం: కొత్తగా 1033 మరణాలు, 61,871కేసులు - గ్లోబల్ ట్యాలీ 4 కోట్లు - మళ్లీ లాక్ డౌన్?

English summary

India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 crore at present, the ministry of health and family welfare said today. according to union health ministry latet data released on sunday, India reports 61,871 new COVID19 cases an 1033 deaths in last 24 hours. tally reached near 75 lack, total deaths to 1,14,031. about 65,97,210 discharged and active cases are 74,94,552.