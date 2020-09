చైనాతో పూర్తిస్థాయి యుద్ధానికి సిద్ధం - ఇండియన్ ఆర్మీ సంచలన ప్రకటన - ఎలా దెబ్బకొడతారంటే..

English summary

Asserting that it is fully prepared to fight a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on Wednesday said if China created conditions for war, they will face a better trained, better prepared, fully rested and psychologically hardened Indian troops. In a statement, it said compared to physically and psychologically battle-hardened Indian troops, Chinese troops mostly are from urban areas and not used to hardships or prolonged deployment under field conditions. The Army' Northern Command headquarters made these assertions reacting to China's official media Global Times reports that India's operational logistics is not geared up adequately and it will not be able to fight through winters effectively.