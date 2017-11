National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Indian internet users largely consume music content on YouTube, while they prefer to catch news updates on Facebook, a study has showed. The findings showed that over three billion views music videos scored the highest viewership on YouTube, followed closely by entertainment videos with 2.4 billion views, while video content for kids ranked third with 1.3 billion views. On Facebook, news videos ranked first with over 1.58 billion views, while entertainment videos with 1.06 billion views secured the second spot. “Undoubtedly, YouTube is India’s default music player and the most popular source for accessing music content,” Subrat Kar, CEO at Vidooly Media Tech – a Video Intelligence platform, said in a statement on Tuesday.