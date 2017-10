ఇక రైళ్లల్లోనూ.. విమాన తరహా భోజనం! బోర్డు ఓకే అనగానే, ధరలు భరించగలమా?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In a bid to improve the quality of food served in trains, Indian Railways has decided to change its menu. As per reports, the railways is planning to copy the menu card of airlines. Soon the passengers will be served dry food items similar to flight food. The Railway committee, set up to work on the menu, has submitted its report to board. Based on it, the board will soon come out with a decision, reports said. However, with the change in menu, price rationalisation will also be made–which means passengers may have to shell out more after the new menu is released. The committee has suggested that Railways should also focus on serving ready to eat items. The new menu will offer food items without gravy. Passengers should be served vegetarian biryani, rajma chawal, hakka noodles, pulav, and laddo, the committee suggested.