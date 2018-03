National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Budget carriers IndiGo and GoAir cancelled as many as 65 flights today after the country's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA grounded 11 of their A320Neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, causing severe inconvenience to hundreds of flyers. The Gurugram-based IndiGo cancelled 47 of its 1,000-odd flights per day while the Wadia Group-promoted GoAir said it has cancelled 18 flights. GoAir cancelled 18 flights originating from over eight cities, the airline said in a statement to PTI. GoAir operates 230 flights per day. On its website, IndiGo announced the cancellations of some 47 flights across its domestic network for today.