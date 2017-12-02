ఇన్ఫోసిస్ కొత్త సీఈవో అండ్ ఎండీగా.. సలీల్ ఎస్ పరేఖ్

National

Infosys said today that its Board of Directors has appointed Salil S Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD) of the company effective January 2, 2018. The appointment ends a nearly four-month long search for the top job at India’s second largest IT services firm. Parekh joins Infosys from Capgemini where he was a member of the Group Executive Board. He has Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.