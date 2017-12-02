ఇన్ఫోసిస్ కొత్త సీఈవో అండ్ ఎండీగా.. సలీల్ ఎస్ పరేఖ్

ముంబై: ఎప్పట్నించో ఐటీ పరిశ్రమ వర్గాలు ఎదురుచూస్తున్న ఇన్ఫోసిస్ కొత్త సీఈవో ఎంపిక పూర్తయింది. సలీల్ ఎస్ పరేఖ్ను కొత్త సీఈవో అండ్ ఎండీగా ఎంపిక చేసినట్లు ఐటీ దిగ్గజం ఇన్ఫోసిస్ శనివారం ప్రకటించింది.
పరేఖ్ ఫ్రెంచ్ ఐటీ సేవల కంపెనీ క్యాప్ జెమినిలో గ్రూప్ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ బోర్డు సభ్యుడుగా ఉన్నారు. కార్నెల్ విశ్వవిద్యాలయం నుంచి కంప్యూటర్ సైన్స్ , మెకానికల్ ఇంజనీరింగ్లో మాస్టర్ ఇంజనీరింగ్ డిగ్రీ చేశారు.
బొంబాయి ఇండియన్ ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ టెక్నాలజీ నుంచి ఈయన ఏరోనాటికల్ ఇంజినీరింగ్ కూడా చదివారు. జనవరి 2 నుంచి పరేఖ్ బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టనున్నారని ఇన్ఫోసిస్ తన ప్రకటనలో వెల్లడించింది.
మరోవైపు నందన్ నీలేకని నాన్ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ఛైర్మన్గా కొనసాగుతారు. ఇన్ఫోసిస్ మధ్యంతర సీఈవో ప్రవీణ్ రావు తిరిగి ఆ సంస్థ చీఫ్ ఆపరేటింగ్ ఆఫీసర్(సీవోవో)గా నియమితులవుతారు.
Story first published: Saturday, December 2, 2017, 16:49 [IST]